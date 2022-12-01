IMPACT star and current Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently spoke with PWMania about a wide array of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on returning to the promotion, and how he feels about the IMPACT creative team and roster. Hendry also opens up on winning the Digital Media Title, something he was not expecting when he decided to return. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his return to IMPACT:

It’s awesome, man. It’s a dream job, dream company, it’s where I wanna be. How many people can say that in life? I feel very fortunate after having wrestling taken away from me for such a long time with covid. I’ve got a new sense of gratitude towards pro wrestling. When I imagined the dream of being a pro wrestler, this is what I imagined, so I’m very happy.

Talks winning the Digital Media championship:

It was wild. I didn’t think for a second this would all happen. Actually, I thought to myself, maybe in 2023 maybe I’ll have a run at going for the Digital Media Championship, but then to do it at my second set of tapings was ludicrous. But, I have worked very hard to get to this position. I’ve reinvented myself in the ring, I’ve reinvented my look, I’ve busted my ass with my physique. I’ve worked so hard and so I think I’ve deserved this shot and I thank IMPACT for feeling that I had this shot in me. They delivered on their end and then it was time for me to deliver on mine.

Thoughts on the IMPACT creative team and roster: