Joe Hendry, the current TNA World Champion, is reportedly garnering significant praise within WWE, with internal sources suggesting that a future signing is highly likely once his contract with TNA concludes.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Hendry’s move to WWE is “pretty much considered a lock” once he fulfills his current obligations.

Hendry has earned widespread respect for his recent performances, most notably stepping up on short notice to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. His professionalism, in-ring talent, and creative contributions have impressed key WWE personnel, elevating his standing within the company.

WWE released sixteen Superstars last week, including prominent names such as former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and former Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. Shotzi was also informed that her contract would not be renewed.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, these cuts were anticipated following WrestleMania 41, and many underutilized performers had reportedly been concerned about their job security in the weeks leading up to the announcement.

Unlike in previous years, where sudden talent cuts blindsided WWE’s NXT brand, this time the developmental division was reportedly given advance notice, allowing creative teams to adjust storylines in preparation for the roster shake-up.

The report adds that there was an internal directive to begin clearing space on the main roster to allow for NXT call-ups. Simultaneously, NXT was tasked with letting go of talent whom WWE did not view as having strong main roster potential.

Sources noted that some decisions were based on perceptions that certain wrestlers were not showing enough improvement, were frequently injured, lacked connection with the audience, or were seen as being lazy.

The final call on who would be released was reportedly made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. However, it remains unclear whether he was given a target number of releases, a financial goal to meet, or if the decisions were made solely at his discretion.

Finally, it was added that Braun Strowman’s release was driven by more than just standard budget cuts. A combination of financial considerations and concerns over his physical condition played a significant role in WWE’s decision. The WON report states, “Braun Strowman’s release was said to be a combination of his high salary and injuries. He had not been moving well in the ring since returning from a major hamstring injury. One person within the company noted that he was hurt worse than people realized.”