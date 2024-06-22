Joe Hendry has been the talk of the wrestling town this week.

After making his surprise debut on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, and appearing on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT, the popular pro wrestling star appeared on SiriusXM’s “Busted Open Radio” to explain how everything came together.

During the discussion, Hendry explained how the NXT debut came together at the last minute.

On his WWE NXT appearance: “What’s interesting about it is, it’s not how we usually do the entrance. I was looking forward to experiencing the NXT production to see how they would want to do it. I started very similar to how (Chris) Jericho started with turning around. I’m there for a little longer. I hadn’t really prepared for how long that would feel in real time. There was about 20 seconds where I was like, ‘I can take this in.’ The comments, people said you could see the genuine moment I had with the crowd. That’s me going, ‘Thanks guys. Thank you.’ I feel the fans had my back that day. I go stand out there before I turn around, and I heard gasps. If you watch the video, you can see the camera shake. For that to be WWE’s most liked video since WrestleMania. To be able to do that representing TNA is unbelievable. I have not processed it yet.”

On benefits of it coming together so quickly: “One of the advantages of it happening so quickly is that I didn’t have time to overthink that aspect of it. This has absolutely exceeded all expectations in all ways. I started to think ‘this could be a moment’ when there were people who work at the PC [WWE Performance Center] and other stars at the PC, a lot of them were talking about my song. A couple of the producers were saying they expected a big reaction. I started to get the rumbling that more people knew the song and my act that I realized. I still didn’t think it would get that over. It doesn’t feel real. It’s total validation.”

Check out the complete interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

In addition to the SiriusXM interview, Hendry also popped on social media to comment on the reaction to his debut.

“Keep saying my name, singing my song and making signs,” Hendry wrote via X. “YOU the fans made this week happen. Your voices will be heard.”