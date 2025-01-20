Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to capture the TNA World Title at last night’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

On today’s edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Hendry once again expressed his desire to see John Cena come to TNA Wrestling. He said,

“John Cena. Let’s let it continue. I have done all the things that I thought would be impossible, but in an era where anything can happen, and just before Genesis, Triple H tweeted us, Shawn Michaels tweeted the show, and John Cena posted the TNA logo on his Instagram. What kind of representative would I be for TNA if I didn’t call out John Cena.”

He continued, “I already know that everyone in TNA is gunning for me. I’m the champion. That’s the match I want. To invite John Cena to cross the line to TNA Wrestling is the most exciting matchup and it’s my job as champion to bring as many eyeballs to TNA Wrestling as possible. I have all the respect in the world for John Cena. He was the first professional wrestler that I ever spoke to. When I was 15, I couldn’t make a show, my friend went to a meet and greet and said, ‘My friend Joe is a big fan. He couldn’t come, would you call him?’ John held up the meet and greet, phoned me from my friend’s phone, and talked to me for five minutes.’ I feel that’s the story I need to finish, facing John Cena and why not for this championship? I don’t know John Cena. I respect him. He’s on my Mount Rushmore. He’s the greatest. I think he’d be excited about the TNA World Championship.”

When asked if he believes he can hang with Cena on the mic, Hendry replied, “1000%. I love it. John Cena, when he gets the microphone, he tells the truth. I honestly believe people haven’t seen what I can do on the microphone yet. I feel so comfortable going out there with nothing prepared. John Cena is in the top echelon of talkers ever in this business. If you don’t invite that challenge to try and step up, you’re not challenging yourself. I know how powerful he is on the microphone. I believe I can hang on the microphone with John Cena.”

The Undertaker has reflected on sharing a moment with Rhea Ripley during the debut episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

During the January 6th episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s World Championship. Following the bout, The Undertaker came out on his motorcycle and stopped to congratulate “Mami.”

During the latest edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker recalled the moment and revealed the original plans for the segment. He said,

“Originally, I was going to do an entrance and an interview. Which would have been fine. They had somebody that was going to interview me, and then they just thought that that would make that, that whole thing, even bigger for her. When they told me at first, I was like, ‘I don’t think so. Dude, that’s her moment. I don’t want to take away, I don’t want to step on any part of that.’ I mean, this is the payoff to a very long storyline. I said, ‘I sure don’t want to come out and step on her moment.’ They basically explained, ‘She’s gonna have a moment in the ring. She’s gonna have this moment where you two will cross paths.’ I was like, ‘Okay, well, now, if it’s like that, it’s pretty cool.’ Not that our characters are similar, but they are a little bit, and, it was just like me dabbing her up there a little bit, and good job, and giving her that OG rub.”

When ‘Taker was asked if he would consider doing more with Rhea Ripley on camera, he stated,

“I don’t know how that helps anybody. I mean, it would have to be a really, really good story. It would have to be a really strong story.”

“I mean, if there was something really, really good, I would consider it. “Again, there needs to be less of there needs to be less of me moving forward and more focus on the talent roster that we have. That’s the way I look at I think that was perfect, what we did. That was a nice rub, but the less you see of my generation, the better. I mean, some people are gonna look both ways at that. ‘Like, dude, you’ve been around for 30-plus years. It’s only gonna help.’ Well, yeah, it helps, but it’s also a distraction sometimes. I think it’s time. There’s always gonna be that moment, that special moment. I just don’t want them to be too often, so that reaction that we got the other night is always there.

“I had that kind of a little bit of a little conversation with Paul [Triple H] about that. I don’t want to do this too many times. For me, too, I don’t want to be that old-timer. Again, that moment was so cool, but it’s almost at that point now, there’s no one really left in that era that I work with. Roman and maybe CM Punk… [these appearances would be better if they were only] every so often. You know how they used to do those shows sometimes and there’d be old-timers backstage doing shit? I never want to be in that deal. So it needs to be, in my opinion, every couple of years, if that, and there’s only a couple of those left, probably, that would make sense to do.”