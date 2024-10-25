Joe Hendry is reaching out to all kinds of big names to appear as his guest at the biggest TNA Wrestling show of the year.

Ahead of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on Saturday night, October 26, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, Hendry has extended invites to hip-hop legend Eminem and pro wrestling legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

During an interview with TheOneMonaa to promote the 10/26 PPV event, Hendry extended the invite to “The Texas Rattlesnake” to appear at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 this weekend.

“So for context, I asked Mick Foley, ‘Have you got any advice for becoming TNA World Champion?’ He says, ‘All you have to do is just make sure you’ve got Steve Austin standing by to crack someone with a chair.’ I was like, ‘Mick, that’s all I had to do?! Why did no one tell me?'”

Hendry continued, “So, you know, I’ve already invited Eminem down to the show. I’ve been calling out John Cena for about a year. I’ve said I want a confrontation with The Rock. We might as well add Steve Austin.”

From there, he made the official invitation to the WWE Hall of Fame legend to make what would be his first-ever TNA Wrestling appearance.

“Steve, if you’re watching and you have some way to get to Detroit to help me out here,” he said. “Hopefully, Eminem is going to be in my corner. But if you’ve got Eminem on one side and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on the other, then I don’t think we need to worry about Frankie Kazarian too much.”

Joe Hendry challenges Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship, with Frankie Kazarian serving as special guest referee, in the main event of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)