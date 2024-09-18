“Say his name, and he appears …”

That is one of multiple trademarks filed by the hottest rising star in TNA Wrestling this week.

Joe Hendry filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to trademark “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” “Say His Name And He Appears,” and “Joe Hendry.”

Featured below is the official description of the 9/17 filing with the USPTO: