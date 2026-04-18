Joe Hendry and Gia Miller didn’t keep things low-key — they made their relationship official in a major way during WWE Hall of Fame weekend.

The couple went public in Las Vegas, where Miller shared a photo on Instagram showing herself in an elegant blue dress standing alongside Hendry. The post immediately gained traction and served as a clear “hard launch” of their relationship.

Reactions from across the wrestling world followed quickly. Several names from TNA Wrestling jumped into the comments, celebrating the reveal. Elayna Black led the response with an enthusiastic “FINALLYYYYY😍.”

Indi Hartwell added, “Hardest launch ever 🔥,” while Mile Moore joined in with “HARDDDDDDDDD LAUNCH❤️😍.” The wave of reactions suggested that while the relationship may have been known backstage, this marked the first time fans were officially brought into the loop.

The announcement also comes with added context, as Miller had previously been linked to Ace Austin. With this new reveal, she and Hendry have now stepped into the spotlight together, choosing one of wrestling’s biggest weekends to confirm the relationship publicly.

Between the timing, the visible support from fellow wrestlers, and the immediate buzz online, the reveal quickly became a talking point. Moments like this highlight how personal lives and wrestling culture often intersect, especially during major events where attention is already heightened. In an era driven by social media, a well-timed post can generate as much conversation as anything happening inside the ring, and Hendry and Miller clearly understood the impact of making it official on a stage that big.

Do you think going public during a major wrestling weekend made this reveal bigger, or would it have gotten the same attention at any time?