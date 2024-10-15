The TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view event will be taking place on October 26th in Detroit, MI.

In the main event of the show, Joe Hendry will be facing off against Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Joe Hendry invited Eminem to come to the show that is taking place in his home city.

It remains to be seen if the rapper has any interest in attending the event.