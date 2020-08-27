Joe Hendry, who couldn’t fly into the states to wrestle the past few months, is looking to push his merchandise sales to bring home a little extra money in these tough times. To do so, he’s promised to make a song for anyone who buys one of his shirts from ROH Shop and tags him on Twitter. He (possibly) jokingly says that the offer wasn’t originally sincere, but that ROH is pushing him to do it. His goal is to sell as much merchandise as some of the top stars to make up for his lack of money made from wrestling. You can view the video above, and click here to buy his shirt.