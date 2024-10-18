Say his name and he appears.

Joe Hendry will be appearing at a concert with fellow TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy next weekend as part of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Week in Detroit, Michigan.

TNA issued the following press release today with the details:

TNA Wrestling Stars Jeff Hardy & Joe Hendry In-Concert At Wayne State University Fieldhouse On Sunday, October 27

Singing Sunday For Fans Who Can Win Collectibles & More

TNA Wrestling presents One Night Only, Live & In-Concert: Jeff Hardy & Joe Hendry on Sunday, October 27, at TNA’s live pro wrestling show inside the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit.

All the in-ring wrestling action that night will be taped to air on the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! Fans are encouraged to dress like Jeff or Joe – with collectibles & more awarded to select fans. For instance:

* An exclusive, limited-edition TNA photo will be given to 20 random fans who dress like Jeff or Joe.

* One lucky fan will be chosen to win a Meet & Greet with Jeff, which includes an 8×10 autographed photo from Joe and a photo-op with Jeff.

* One lucky fan will be chosen to win a Meet & Greet with Joe, which includes an 8×10 autographed photo from Joe and a photo-op with Joe.

The show starts at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Hendry has been a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between.

Hardy has been a singing sensation since 2003, when he formed a band, PeroxWhy?Gen. He also converted a trailer into a recording studio and taught himself how to play guitar and later purchased a drum set. A Jeff Hardy solo album, Plurality of Worlds, was released through TNA Music in 2013. His music features rock and pop songs, and often are autobiographical.

Hardy and Hendry will both be in-action on Saturday & Sunday, October 26-27, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse. Tickets for both shows in Detroit are available at www.etix.com.

All the TNA superstars are scheduled to appear in Detroit, including Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Jordynne Grace, Frankie Kazarian and Ash By Elegance. Also confirmed to appear in Detroit: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), Moose, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich, Jake Something, Xia Brookside, Santino Marella and PCO, among others.

About TNA Wrestling:

