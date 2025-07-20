TNA Wrestling is hitting the road for the first shows following Sunday night’s Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view.

The company returns to AXS TV with a live episode of TNA iMPACT this Thursday night, July 24, from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

In addition to the live broadcast, TNA will also tape future episodes of iMPACT at the same venue on Friday, July 25.

Announced for the upcoming tapings is a one-on-one showdown between Mike Santana and Joe Hendry, as well as a special in-ring concert featuring Jeff Hardy and Hendry together.

