Several top TNA Wrestling stars will be in San Antonio, Texas for the TNA Victory Road 2024 special event on Friday.

TNA has announced the meet and greet lineup for TNA Victory Road 2024 Week in “The Lone Star State.” Among those scheduled to appear at post-show meet and greets in San Antonio on September 13 and September 14 include Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Zachary Wentz, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Ash By Elegance and Laredo Kid.

Meet Your Favorite TNA Wrestling Stars at Victory Road & iMPACT! This Friday & Saturday in San Antonio This Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, TNA Wrestling comes to the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX for two nights of can’t miss-action, Victory Road and iMPACT! Tickets are on-sale now at Etix.com. In addition to all of the adrenaline-pumping action, you will have an opportunity to meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Featuring Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Zachary Wentz, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Ash By Elegance and Laredo Kid. Don’t delay, get your tickets for TNA in San Antonio today!