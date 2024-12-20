The 2024 TNA Wrestling award-winners have been named.

Although the December 19 episode of TNA iMPACT was simply a “Best Of” episode, the show did feature the announcement of the winners of some of the 2024 year-end awards.

Among them was the announcement of Jordynne Grace as the 2024 TNA Knockout of the Year. “The Juggernaut” appeared for an acceptance speech.

Additionally, the 12/19 show saw Joe Hendry appear to accept the award for the 2024 TNA Moment of the Year.

The prodigy known as Leon Slater was named the 2024 TNA One To Watch award winner, with the company making it clear they expect big things from him in 2025.

Congratulations to Leon Slater on being voted the One to Watch in 2025!

And finally, the ABC duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey were named the 2024 TNA Tag-Team of the Year.