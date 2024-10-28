Chris Bey is in rough shape following a scary moment at the TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday night, October 27, at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

As noted, the ABC tag-team member suffered a serious injury that resulted in him needing to undergo emergency surgery.

Following news of Bey’s condition on Monday, several TNA Wrestling stars, commentators and other pro wrestling personalities surfaced on social media to send their prayers and well-wishes for their fellow peer.

Featured below are comments from the likes of Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, Lio Rush, Alan Angels, Eddie Edwards, Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt and others.

We love you Chris Bey.

You are one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and an amazing human being. We are all thinking of you ❤️ — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 28, 2024

I love @DashingChrisBey All my thoughts, prayers & energy are with him. Please keep him in yours. pic.twitter.com/ifLTbwVTDG — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) October 28, 2024

Chris is the only person Ik that’s as big of a mark for 2000s wrestling as me. One of the most positive guys I know. If no one else believes in me I always know Chris Bey believes in me. Love you confipal pic.twitter.com/0JTVEO8sSO — “The Frontman” Alan Angels • アラン エンジェルス (@Alan_V_Angels) October 28, 2024

Love you my brother @DashingChrisBey — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) October 28, 2024

No group of people rallies around an individual quite like the pro wrestling world. Keep @DashingChrisBey in your thoughts. Support him if you can.https://t.co/YNEWroQGWk — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) October 28, 2024

Keep your loving thoughts, energy, prayers etc coming… The TNA and all our pro wrestling family has all our minds on Chris today — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) October 28, 2024