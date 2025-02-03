– Due to travel changes stemming from his Royal Rumble surprise appearances, and issues with documentation preventing him from flying to the Dominican Republic, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was unable to make his scheduled appearance on the Jericho Cruise this past weekend. Hendry reportedly worked all day Sunday trying to find a way to make the booking as advertised, but was ultimately replaced by AEW star “Timeless” Toni Storm. Hendry is scheduled to appear on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani’s studio YouTube show on Monday afternoon.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock broadcast team member Jesse Ventura surfaced on social media on Sunday with his thoughts on the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. “Fantastic Royal Rumble. Truly a great show. Congratulations to Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso. Tremendous performances,” the pro wrestling legend and former Minnesota Governor wrote via X. “Though I was pulling for my guy Dominik Mysterio. Now there is real star power.”

– WWE continues to jam-pack the WWE Vault and NXT Vault channels on YouTube with premium-level content. On Monday, the company added “35 minutes of must-see dark matches” from over the years to their WWE Vault channel. Watch the video via the media player embedded below.

