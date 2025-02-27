– TNA is gearing up for its summer television tapings, with plans to film in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, in late June. The scheduled dates are June 20 and June 21, marking a weekend of tapings in the Pittsburgh area. These episodes will help build momentum leading into the company’s annual TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view event in July. As of now, TNA has yet to officially announce any tapings for May or June. In preparation for the event, a TNA Vice President visited the site in early February to assess the venue ahead of the scheduled tapings.

– TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with a taped episode from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Scheduled as the opening segment for the show is an in-ring promo segment with The System. The opening match on the show will be Mike Santana taking on WWE NXT Superstar Oro Mensah. Find out what else to expect on tonight’s TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. by clicking here.

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with the folks from The Breakfast Club morning radio show for an interview. The popular TNA Wrestling star shared some photos from the interview on his official X and Instagram accounts, which you can view below.

