“Say his name and he appears …”

Joe Hendry has been all over the place in 2024, but in 2025, things could get even more interesting.

The TNA Wrestling star surfaced on social media this week with an interesting post that created a buzz on X.

Just one hour after WWE confirmed John Cena for the 2025 Royal Rumble with a special video promoting the February 1 premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hendry chimed in on X with a post of his own.

“I can see you,” Hendry wrote via his X account an hour after the Cena post promoting Royal Rumble dropped on WWE’s X account.

This continues the teases from Hendry for a potential John Cena bout, as the TNA star also teased the possibility during an interview as part of his promotional tour for the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view earlier this month.

While appearing on Sports Central L.A. three weeks ago, Hendry was asked who his dream match opponent would be.

“Let’s put it this way,” Hendry said. “If I can get my hands on the TNA World Championship, what kind of champion would I be if I didn’t invite John Cena to cross the line into TNA Wrestling?”

Hendry added, “But that’s just hypothetical.”

John Cena is expected to return for approximately 36 matches as part of “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour in WWE in 2025.

