House of Glory fans are going to have to believe in Joe Hendry some other time.

The TNA Wrestling star was originally scheduled for the upcoming HoG: Believe In The Glory show named off of his catchphrase, scheduled for September 29 in Queens, New York.

Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Helene, the appearance by Hendry has been nixed.

“Joe Hendry regrets that due to factors entirely out of his and our control caused by Hurricane Helene, we regret to inform you he will not be appearing at HOG this Sunday, September 29th,” a statement released by House Of Glory on Friday read. “To bring our fans the best possible wrestling experience, we will announce his replacement soon and you will not be disappointed!!!”

The announcement added, “We are working to secure a new date for Hendry to appear in the very near future!”

We will keep you posted.