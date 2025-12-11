Joe Hendry is opening up about why he chose WWE as the next major step in his career, and he’s not shy about what’s driving him.

After a breakout run in TNA Wrestling, complete with a viral entrance theme and a TNA World Championship reign, Hendry found himself splitting time between TNA, WWE NXT, and occasional main roster cameos. That momentum ultimately led to him signing a new WWE contract, and now he’s revealing the mindset behind the move.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Hendry said his focus is razor-sharp.

“Right now I am obsessed with getting better at wrestling, and trying to be the absolute best professional wrestler that I can be,” Hendry said.

He went on to explain that joining NXT wasn’t a lateral move, but an intentional step toward leveling up.

“That is, for me, the primary reason why I chose to come to NXT, was to evolve as a wrestler. Because I really feel I can take this all the way, and the Performance Center has the tools for me to do that. I am obsessed with getting better, so I actually find it super hard to switch off from the wrestling business and relax.”

Hendry sounds like a guy who’s betting hard on himself.

Even early into his WWE run, Hendry has already scored a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton and is reportedly working under a main-roster–level contract, even while competing in NXT.

TNA President Carlos Silva also weighed in on the signing during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“Joe (Hendry), you’ll see on NXT all the time. As part of our partnership, you may see Joe come back and be on TNA shows because that’s part of what we do with WWE and NXT, we share wrestlers. I’m super happy for Joe. Super happy for WWE. We all kind of worked on it together. Joe is a great talent and a super good guy.”

TNA recently inked a deal with AMC TV to bring TNA Thursday Night iMPACT to a larger platform every week starting this coming January.