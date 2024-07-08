WWE NXT believes in Joe Hendry.

As noted, the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event went off the air on Sunday night with the final shot being a turn-around image of TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry.

The footage aired as Ethan Page was in the ring celebrating capturing the WWE NXT World Championship in the main event of the evening.

After the show, Hendry, who has appeared in WWE NXT as part of the ongoing crossovers between the brand and TNA Wrestling, surfaced on social media to react.

“Compliments to the Chef,” Hendry wrote in reference to Shawn Michaels on X.

Hendry, who teased an appearance at the WWE NXT PLE in Toronto on social media earlier this month, followed up with an additional post on X that read, “‘That is the new face of WWE NXT.'”