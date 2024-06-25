The “We Believe” movement for Joe Hendry continues to expand outside of TNA Wrestling.

After his surprise appearance on last week’s WWE NXT and his recent tease for an appearance at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024, Joe Hendry is back in the headlines again.

The “Say his name and he appears” tag-line for Hendry was borrowed by NHL fans for Carter Verhaeghe during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Fans in the crowd at Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals had signs that read, “Say his name and he appears. I believe in Verhaeghe,” which were shown on the broadcast multiple times and acknowledged by Hendry himself on social media in a variety of posts.

“I told ShawnMichaels I could show up anywhere, anytime, any show,” Hendry wrote as the caption to a photo of the sign on X. “Tonight it was the Stanley Cup .”

I told @ShawnMichaels I could show up anywhere, anytime, any show! Tonight it was the Stanley Cup #StanleyCup https://t.co/I4ZlKcScpm — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 25, 2024

In related news, WWE has already begun promoting custom replica world championship title belts for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. They are available now at WWE Shop.