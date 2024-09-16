Joe Hendry appreciates a good parody video.

He’s shown that skill off a time or two, as most recently seen with his “Kurt Angle from Wish” spoof of Josh Alexander on last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

On Sunday, the man that TNA and NXT fans “believe” in, took to X to respond to a new Joe Hendry parody video performed by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods on TikTok.

“He’s a better Joe Hendry than Joe Hendry,” Hendry wrote in response to Woods’ video.