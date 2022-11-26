IMPACT Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently appeared on the The Paltrocast with host Darren Paltrowitz, where Hendry discussed a number of different subjects, including his thoughts on wrestling for the promotion thus far and how ecstatic he is to finally be in a promotion that books him well. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

Says he was shocked at how the fans responded to him in IMPACT:

I’ll be honest, this is a huge shock to me. I’m loving it, but I was not expecting this. I remember we were discussing it at the pay-per-view when I debuted, and I was kind of thinking, ‘Ah, they’re not gonna know who I am.’ As a wrestler, you’ve gotta be a pessimist. When I walked out, I thought management had put plants up on the ramp with signs, and I thought, ‘This is a bit obvious.’ Then I got back and they’re like no, that was just the fans. I was just like, wait, what? So the pay-per-view went pretty well.

Jokes that he thought he died after getting booked so well:

The TV [taping] the next day, I don’t know what happened. I’m not questioning it. I genuinely had a moment on the second set of tapings where the show was still going on, I’d just won the belt. Me and Brian Myers were on first. I thought, I just need to take a walk for five minutes and just register what’s happened. No one noticed me taking five minutes to walk out because the fans are all watching the show, they’re pre-occupied with that. I remember just walking through Sam’s Town and I thought you know what, I’ve got my order done at Dunkin’ Donuts. I’d just like a black coffee. I’m walking there, and I’m going, ‘What’s going on? Something’s up.’ It just felt so weird to me. You know the whole Mandela Effect? You just feel like you’ve accidentally drifted into a parallel universe or something like that. I’m walking through the lobby and I was kind of jet lagged as well, and I was walking through the lobby, and I had this moment where I went, I’ve died. That’s what it is. I’ve died. Of course it went this well. That’s how not used to being booked well I am. So I actually thought I may have died and was living out of a simulation. But it turns out this has actually happened, so I’m very excited.

