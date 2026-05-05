“Say his name, and he appears …”

Joe Hendry is taking his viral WWE moment to the next level.

The WWE star has officially released the full music video for his track, “Can We Fire Logan Paul?”, capitalizing on the buzz generated from his recent appearance on WWE Raw.

The song stems from a memorable in-ring segment where Hendry performed the track live in front of the crowd, directly calling out WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce while pushing the idea of Logan Paul being removed from the company.

It got people talking.

Loudly.

The performance quickly sparked loud chants from the audience and escalated into an on-screen confrontation, as Hendry’s early run on the WWE main roster continues.

The segment is part of Hendry’s ongoing debut storyline, which currently sees him aligned against Logan Paul and The Vision.

Watch the “Can We Fire Logan Paul” music video via the YouTube player embedded below.