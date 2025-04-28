The TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view went off the air with a shocking scene inside the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

In the night’s main event, Joe Hendry put his TNA World Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian. Battling through a heavily taped injured shoulder, Hendry fought off nonstop double-teaming and creative offense, including a table spot, a wild powerbomb/superplex combo, and multiple near-finishes.

Kazarian nearly stole the win with his Chicken Wing submission and Angels Wings finisher, while Page came close with a series of punishing suplexes and draping DDTs. The crowd inside the Galen Center erupted with “This is Awesome” and “We Believe” chants as the action built to a chaotic climax.

After Kazarian attempted to drive Hendry through a table with Fade To Black, Hendry countered, delivering an Attitude Adjustment that sent Kazarian crashing through the table on the floor. Back in the ring, Hendry narrowly avoided an RKO-like counter from Page and connected with his signature Standing Ovation to score the victory and retain his TNA World Championship.

As Hendry’s theme song played and the commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt began wrapping up the broadcast, a shocking moment unfolded.

Out of nowhere, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams hit the ring and blasted Hendry with a devastating pump kick. The stunned crowd gasped as Williams stood over Hendry with a menacing glare. He waited for Hendry to stagger to his feet before dropping him with his Trick Shot finisher, leaving the TNA World Champion laid out to close the show.

TNA Rebellion 2025 ended in pure chaos, with Trick Williams making it clear that he’s got his sights set on Joe Hendry. And not because he’s one of the many that “Believe.”

