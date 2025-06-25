Nobody had to say his name — Joe Hendry showed up anyway on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Following Trick Williams’ successful defense of the TNA Wrestling World Championship against Josh Briggs, Hendry made a surprise appearance. The TNA star, who is set to challenge Williams for the title at Slammiversary, wasted no time making his presence felt.

As Williams celebrated, Hendry appeared behind him and delivered a clothesline that sent the champion crashing out of the ring — an emphatic statement ahead of their upcoming clash.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp made a backstage appearance alongside Myles Borne and Lexis King.

King took issue with Borne talking to the two football players, making sarcastic remarks about the Florida Gators and their lack of success.

Gumbs Jr. and Sapp are both juniors and current members of the University of Florida football team — Gumbs Jr. plays linebacker, while Sapp lines up at defensive end.

Ricky Saints scored a victory over Ashante “Thee” Adonis on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, finishing the match with his signature Roshambo. However, his night didn’t end there.

Moments after the bell, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page ambushed Saints. Page teased hitting his Twisted Grin but instead delivered a Roshambo of his own to the former champion.

Saints had only recently returned from injury after being sidelined since May 27. On that night, he lost the NXT North American Title to Page, who drove Saints’ throat into a steel chair with Twisted Grin. The attack resulted in a confirmed laryngeal contusion, keeping Saints off NXT programming for nearly a month.

It was all part of the plan…@OfficialEGO just faked out everyone and attacked Ricky Saints, hitting him with his own move! 😬#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FpbViECqVI — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025

Yoshiki Inamura has made his intentions clear — he’s coming for championship gold.

As the first hour of Tuesday’s NXT wrapped up, NXT Champion Oba Femi hit the ring to a strong ovation from the crowd. Femi spoke about his dominant title reign and emphasized that he has no plans to get complacent, openly inviting new challengers to step up.

That’s when Yoshiki Inamura arrived, making his presence—and his title aspirations—known. The two exchanged words, with Femi confidently stating that Inamura would fall like all the rest.

Before the tension could escalate further, Jasper Troy stormed onto the scene, blindsiding Inamura on the entrance ramp. Troy then stepped up to the ring, staring down Femi in a tense face-off as the segment came to a close.