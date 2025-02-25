– Clict.com has an article up about late WWE Hall of Fame legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s Slim Jim outfit selling for $45,000.

– WWE producer TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd, spoke during an appearance on Counted Out with Mike & Tyler about hoew he found out about The Rock’s return on SmackDown last week on social media like everyone else.

“I found out kind of when everyone else did, when it was announced on Twitter,” he said. “Everything The Rock touches, especially when it comes to wrestling, it becomes exciting and very unpredictable. You don’t know what he’s going to say, let alone what he’s going to do on TV.”

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke with Instinct Culture for an interview, during which he spoke about having a good conversation with Paul Heyman and others while backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

“I enjoyed being able to have a conversation with Cody Rhodes, someone who I’ve wrestled before, someone who was instrumental in helping me getting a job with Ring of Honor,” he said. “I enjoyed chatting with CM Punk. He had great advice for me. I enjoyed meeting Paul Heyman. I didn’t want to assume that Paul Heyman knew who I was, but he did know who I was, and we had a really good conversation. So that was a very cool moment for me. He’s obviously a legend in the business, so to be able to have a conversation with him is great. I enjoyed working with Shane Helms; we’ve gotten on really well. There were so many friendly faces. I really enjoyed talking with everyone backstage. The way that WWE and TNA have been working with each other. It’s just been with open arms on both sides. I have been made to feel so welcome. I know that everybody has, on both sides. So it’s just been a phenomenal partnership.”

