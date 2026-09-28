Joe Hendry has already racked up his share of memorable WWE moments, but he has much bigger goals in mind.

Hendry began regularly crossing over into WWE while still with TNA Wrestling, making appearances on NXT before competing in the Royal Rumble and eventually facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Now a full-time member of the WWE Raw roster, Hendry was asked during a new interview with CBS 58 about what comes next after the viral moments that helped fuel his rise.

“Well, the sky’s the limit,” Hendry said. “I mean, look, if you’re not in the business to try and be a champion, you’re in the wrong business.”

While becoming a champion remains the ultimate objective, Hendry is also branching out beyond the ring. He is scheduled to release an album at the beginning of October as he continues juggling his wrestling and music careers.

“So week by week, I’m just doing everything I can do to try and climb that ladder bit by bit, and you know what? Sometimes you could take a little detour and put out an album,” Hendry continued. “But at the end of the day, Monday Night Raw, you never know what’s going to happen.”