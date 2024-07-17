Joe Hendry isn’t leaving TNA anytime soon.

The popular star, who has been popping up in WWE NXT everytime they say his name, appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his run thus far in TNA and hype the upcoming Slammiversary PPV. During the chat, Hendry was asked when his TNA contract ends.

We’ve got a while, but because of the working relationship, I really feel like anything is possible. I’m very thankful to TNA management. Any time, not once have I gone to them with an opportunity, and not once have they said no. I’ve gone to them and said, ‘I think this would be great.’ They always support me. There was a time recently, I went to TNA, they had some big matches for me coming up, and I said, ‘I want to go to Orlando and I want to train with Ace Steel and Natalya and Tyson Kidd. I’m going to go. If you want to help me facilitate this, I would appreciate it.’ They said, ‘What can we do to help?’ Whenever I’ve tried to invest in myself, TNA has helped me do that. They’ve been behind me all the way. They’re very giving to the ideas and opportunities that present themselves. I really feel like anything is on the table.

At Slammiversary Hendry will be challenging for the TNA World Championship in a multi-man match, one that includes Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Josh Alexander, and the current champ, Moose.