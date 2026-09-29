Joe Hendry has revealed that WWE originally planned for him to make his official main roster debut one week earlier than he ultimately did.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet (see video below), Hendry discussed several topics surrounding his move to the WWE Raw roster, including the original plans for his post-WrestleMania debut, a memorable gesture from Penta and the making of his upcoming album.

Hendry was officially announced as a Raw roster member during the April 20 episode, with his debut taking place the following week. According to Hendry, however, the original plan called for him to appear on the Raw after WrestleMania.

“That’s another interesting story because I was supposed to debut the night after WrestleMania, and the song I had was the same song, but it was ‘Raw, Raw, Joe Hendry signed to Raw,’” Hendry said.

The plans changed after WWE announced his move to Raw before Hendry could deliver the song he had prepared. That forced him to quickly change direction, eventually leading to “Fire Logan Paul.”

“Then what happened was they’d announced that I was going to be on Raw the next week. Because what I was going to say something that rhymed with SmackDown, I was going say something like back down because I have signed to Raw. That was what the gag was going to be. But I think Cole had said it, and there was like a graphic. I was like, we need to pivot here and then I found out that I was going to be working with The Vision.”

Hendry said his philosophy has always been to target the biggest names possible, which helped inspire the change in direction.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hendry shared a story about Penta helping him out during WWE’s international tour after he somehow traveled without two fairly important pieces of his wardrobe — his signature blue shirt and white pants.

Hendry initially attempted to find replacements while in Argentina, doing so while sporting two black eyes and dealing with a language barrier.

“It’s funny you mention that, because I remember I had an unfortunate situation where, for whatever reason. If you’re me, what’s the couple of things you don’t want to leave home without? It’s the blue shirt and the white trousers, which for some reason didn’t make it into my case. I’m panicking,” Hendry recalled.

After having no luck finding what he needed, Hendry turned to Penta ahead of WWE’s stop in Mexico.

“So I knew Penta was my guy. So I knew we were going to Mexico, and I just said, ‘I am stuck. Can you help me? Where can I go in Mexico?’ He says, ‘It’s taken care of.’”

Penta wasn’t kidding. Hendry arrived at the venue to discover that Penta and his family had found replacements for him — and Hendry believes they were actually better than the clothes he normally wears on television.

“I’m telling you, I got to that venue, and he had this. It’s better than the ones I’m using on TV. Had this beautiful blue shirt, perfect. He’s a fashionable guy. Beautiful white trousers. He actually went out of his way, his daughter, she went out and got the stuff for me.”

When Hendry attempted to reimburse him, Penta refused.

“Then I said, ‘How much did it cost?’ And he went, ‘No, it’s a gift from my family.’ I just wanted to mention that because that’s just like one example of some of the great people that we have in our locker room.”

Hendry went on to praise Penta both personally and professionally, also pointing to his recent Raw match against Roman Reigns.

“They just had that unbelievable match on Raw, him and Roman. I just wanted to take a second to say that about Penta. Fantastic performer, great human being, much like a lot of people in our locker room.”

Hendry also discussed his upcoming album, which is scheduled to be released on October 5.

One of the songs, “Give Joe Hendry Every Single Belt (Right Now),” features a video showing Hendry covered in championship belts (see photo under interview video below). Despite how the visual may look, Hendry stressed that no AI was used to create it.

“So, believe it or not, that is not AI. I’m holding all the belts. I am holding all the belts, we don’t know the exact combined weight, but it’s somewhere between two and 300 pounds, because they’re heavy belts, and I’ve been wearing 15 of them or something like that.”

Hendry said every championship belt they had available was piled onto him for the shoot, leaving him struggling under the weight for roughly 15 to 20 minutes.

“So when you see the footage, I’m dying. I had all those belts on for probably like 15-20 minutes. That was tough, man. I burned some calories that day.”

Also during the interview, Joe Hendry revealed how his WWE album came together and original plans for “Fire Logan Paul” song.