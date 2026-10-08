Joe Hendry is reflecting on his journey in WWE, including his decision to humble himself and prove his abilities all over again after competing at WrestleMania 41.

The former TNA World Champion experienced a major surge in popularity after his entrance theme went viral, eventually leading to an appearance at WrestleMania 41, where he stepped in as a replacement for the injured Kevin Owens to face Randy Orton.

Despite already having years of experience in the wrestling business and competing on WWE’s biggest stage, Hendry wasn’t interested in taking any shortcuts when it came to establishing himself in NXT.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hendry discussed why he voluntarily attended WWE’s developmental classes and worked smaller live events despite not being required to do so.

“I would say that the biggest moment for me, the single biggest moment was obviously wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania. And I’m proud of everything I did to get to that point. But I know what was the most difficult.

“And I think it was, you know, someone in my position, the way I came into the company, I did not have to go to NXT on a daily basis and go to the classes, but I chose to. I was able to humble myself.”

Hendry explained that he made a point of participating in as many aspects of WWE’s developmental system as possible, including training sessions and live events throughout Florida.

“I was going to all the classes, you know, the in-ring classes, the promo classes. I was doing all of the smaller live events that we do in Florida. I asked to be on everything.”

According to Hendry, putting himself in those situations carried some risk, particularly after already appearing at WrestleMania. However, he believes the decision ultimately paid off when he captured the NXT Championship.

“So, I’m proud of myself for being able to do that and reap the rewards of that by becoming NXT champion. I proved to myself that even at this stage in my career, I can reestablish myself. I can prove myself all over again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hendry discussed his music career and the creative freedom WWE has provided him while working on his album.

Hendry, who has been writing music since he was 15 years old, revealed that he has already put together dozens of songs during his time with the company.

“I’ll tell you this. So, I have a skill for songwriting, and it’s that I can write them quickly. I don’t know what the exact number is, but I’ve probably written something like — honestly, it’s got to be somewhere between 20 and 30 songs, maybe even between 30 and 40, since I’ve been in WWE.”

He also praised WWE for allowing him to remain heavily involved in the creative process, rather than simply recording material and handing it over to the company’s production team.

“And, you know, I think what’s really cool about this album is WWE really gave me a lot of creative freedom with the album, with the videos.

“It was so awesome. Like, you know, a lot of the time you kind of expect you maybe write the songs, and you send off the files, and that’s that. But we had a system where I had the same equipment in my house as they do in the studio in New York.”

That arrangement allowed Hendry to collaborate directly with WWE’s music team while continuing to contribute additional material from home.

“So we’re sending files back and forth. I’m adding harmonies, extra guitar parts, things like that. So it was a really fun process. And, you know, respect to WWE for allowing me to have a very big say in the production and the mixing and, you know, to just go ahead and write these songs.”

Hendry’s comments highlight his approach to both wrestling and music, as he continues building on the popularity that helped take him from TNA World Champion to a WrestleMania appearance and eventually the NXT Championship.