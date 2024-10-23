The chances of Eminem appearing at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 this weekend are higher now than when the topic first came up.

That’s straight from the horse’s mouth.

Joe Hendry spoke with Steven Muelhausen of “The Takedown on SI” for an in-depth interview promoting the show this Saturday in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan, and gave an update on the hip-hop icon possibly accepting his invite to appear.

“I’m gonna choose my words extremely carefully here, alright,” Hendry said. “Oh, I gotta be careful with how I word this, man.”

Hendry continued, “I gotta be careful with how I word this. This is what I’ll say. What I’ve been doing is throwing things out there, having fun. That’s how all this started. Before there was the close relationship between TNA and NXT and me going over there, we were putting out things that teased me going there, and then those things you put out into the universe, some of them can eventually become a reality. So I will say this. I don’t know who’s gonna show up at Bound For Glory. But I will tell you this, the chances of Eminem showing up, I would say are higher now than when I first mentioned it. Let’s just say that.”

