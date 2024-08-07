Joe Hendry is sticking around NXT.

The top TNA star defeated Joe Coffey at this evening’s Great American Bash special on SyFy. Hendry scored the victory after hitting Coffey with the Standing Ovation Chokeslam.

Say his name and he appears!@joehendry has arrived to #NXTGAB and is ready to fight! pic.twitter.com/7zGsEsMZ19 — WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024

Afterward, Hendry cut a promo telling the NXT fans that he was thinking of sticking around for a while, and that if anyone had a problem with that they could address him next Tuesday.