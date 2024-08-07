Joe Hendry is sticking around NXT.
The top TNA star defeated Joe Coffey at this evening’s Great American Bash special on SyFy. Hendry scored the victory after hitting Coffey with the Standing Ovation Chokeslam.
Say his name and he appears!@joehendry has arrived to #NXTGAB and is ready to fight! pic.twitter.com/7zGsEsMZ19
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024
See ya later, Gallus!!! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/dUzABbxDOX
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024
Don't stop believing! @joehendry picks up a HUGE win at The #NXTGAB!!! pic.twitter.com/6EjNdFmM5G
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024
Afterward, Hendry cut a promo telling the NXT fans that he was thinking of sticking around for a while, and that if anyone had a problem with that they could address him next Tuesday.
"I like it here and I might just stay for a lot longer!"@joehendry doesn't care if anyone in the locker room has a problem with it, he's sticking around in #WWENXT! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/pPot7V67AR
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024