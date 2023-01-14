Joe Hendry is having the run of his life with IMPACT, but he’ll forever be grateful to Ring of Honor.

The Digital Media Champion spoke with Tru Heel Heat about this subject, which also included a story of how he got booked for ROH Final Battle back in 2021, a booking that was not certain due to the COVID-19 pandemic still plaguing ROH at the time. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’ll forever be grateful to ROH:

If it wasn’t for Ring of Honor, I would not have a house. I have a house because of Ring of Honor. So it’s the house that Honor built, you know. I’ll never not have gratitude for that.

How he was able to be booked for Final Battle back in 2021:

So I phoned him [Greg Gilleland, ROH’s General Manager at the time] and I said, ‘listen, all that extra content that I did, I’m cashing that in now. I’m cashing that in and I’m asking, I want to be on that Final Battle pay-per-view’. He’s like, ‘alright well run it by Hunter [Johnston, a.k.a. Delirious]’. So I phoned the booking team and I said ‘listen like this is the situation I want to be on Final Battle. I’ve done all this extra content, I want to cash that in, that’s what I’m asking for, for actual loyalty, I want something back and I want to perform at this show.’ I knew I had to knock it out of the park and I got through there and I said, ‘look, fly me in a week early.’ I knew if the White House was going to change travel, they would do it on a Monday. So I flew in like it was 10 days early and I quarantined in a hotel for like 10 days because I said I don’t care as long as I get in. I got in the country and I quarantined and thankfully my COVID test was negative and went out of there. I had one of the best performances of my career and I genuinely believe that’s what led to this situation with IMPACT Wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)