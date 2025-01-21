The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced that new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be appearing on the show this Thursday.

Hendry will be coming fresh off of his first-ever world title victory in TNA, which took place in the main event of TNA Genesis 2025 this past Sunday night in Garland, TX.

Also scheduled for the first live TNA iMPACT in eight years on January 23 is Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA, as well as Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) for the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to check back here after the show on Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.