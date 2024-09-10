“Say his name and he appears …”
Joe Hendry has been announced for the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT this week.
Ahead of the Thursday, September 12 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced that we will hear from Joe Hendry on the two-hour program.
Featured below is the updated advertised lineup for the 9/12 Victory Road go-home show:
* Joe Hendry to speak
* The Hardys vs. The System
* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin
* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside
* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw
* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class
As his match against @Walking_Weapon approaches, we'll hear from @joehendry THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ and @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/Ehb69QpdWN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 9, 2024