“Say his name and he appears …”

Joe Hendry has been announced for the TNA Victory Road 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT this week.

Ahead of the Thursday, September 12 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced that we will hear from Joe Hendry on the two-hour program.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup for the 9/12 Victory Road go-home show:

* Joe Hendry to speak

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Hammerstone vs. Steve Maclin

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class