Say his name, and he appears …

Even in song contests.

Joe Hendry appeared on BBC Radio Scotland this week and announced that he will be submitting a special Eurovision Remix of his viral theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” for the 2025 Eurovision song contest.

“It’s official,” Hendry wrote via X. “As I confirmed on BBC Radio Scotland, about 4 months from now, we will submit: ‘I Believe In Joe Hendry (Eurovision Remix)’.”

Hendry continued, “In good time for the March deadline. No matter the outcome, this will be fun.”

The Grand Final of the 2025 Eurovision song contest is scheduled to emanate from St. Jakobshalle, Basel, on Saturday, May 17. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.