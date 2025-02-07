“Say his name and he appears …”

Joe Hendry’s theme song has become a viral hit, garnering millions upon millions of views and helping to propel the pro wrestling star to the very top of TNA Wrestling.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, the TNA World Champion reflected on his “I Believe In Joe Hendry” theme being over before he was, and detailed how he first put together the hit tune.

“The song is five years old,” Hendry began. “I had it in Ring of Honor, and I remember not being over in Ring of Honor, but the song was super over. No matter what we were doing, they always found a spot for me on the card because they wanted to play the song. It did help me learn and get better. The song was always popular. It was when I got to TNA that we fully developed the character and the turn and all these little elements. They say the difference between a good idea and a great idea is the details. If you look at the Ring of Honor video I had and the TNA entrance, it is the exact same song, there is no audible difference, but the video is ‘that’s me.'”

Hendry continued, “Coming up with the song, I decided that I wanted something more energy than I had before. My favorite theme is The Rock’s 2003 Hollywood Rock theme. I also wanted something upbeat because I wanted the audience to interact. ‘How can they interact when they are standing together? They can clap. They can wave their hands.’ I was thinking of all the ways the audience can interact when they are seated or standing. I was like, ‘I’ll have a section where I tell the audience what to do.’ I show them in the video that you have to clap. Pop music, for me, the sweet spot is 120 beats per minute. You’ll find that is a common thread for a lot of big pop songs. Queen talked about when they were doing ‘We Will Rock You,’ they found what they felt was the perfect BPM to get people to do the ‘stomp, stomp, clap.’ The first part is very pop and the latter part is very reminiscent of Hollywood Rock’s theme and it’s to the BPM Queen were talking about. I put that together and recorded it at my friend’s house, and we got it done fairly fast. I took two and a half weeks to write it, but we might have recorded it in one day.”

