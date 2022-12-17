IMPACT star and current Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, most notably how he feels about his run with the company, calling it his favorite time of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On his current run as Digital Media Champion:
I have successfully defended the title in Louisville, Kentucky. I just finished defending the title in Poland against Trent Seven and I’m going to defend the title tomorrow in England as well. So that would be three countries in a pretty short space of time. So the cool thing about the Digital Media title is if you look at the previous champions, they were really quite active in defending the championship in a variety of different locations and promotions, and I’m trying to add to that, the more prestigious the championship is and the more it helps my career as well and the company as a whole. So like I say, that’s three countries in a pretty short space of time. I’m looking to add to that as well. So I’m excited what we can do with the championship.
Says this current run has been the most fun he’s ever had in his career:
This has been by far the most fun that I’ve had in my career and the most motivated and the most ready that I’ve been for an opportunity as well. It’s so rare in life that you ask for opportunity and then it comes in a form that even exceeds your own expectations. And sometimes that can be a scary thing. But what I need to do now, the company has delivered on their end by providing that opportunity,” Hendry explained, “I have to uphold that responsibility and make sure that everything that I’m involved in, I give my absolute best. So that doesn’t mean just giving my best on the day, but that’s also in preparation for it as well.