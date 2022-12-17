IMPACT star and current Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, most notably how he feels about his run with the company, calling it his favorite time of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his current run as Digital Media Champion:

I have successfully defended the title in Louisville, Kentucky. I just finished defending the title in Poland against Trent Seven and I’m going to defend the title tomorrow in England as well. So that would be three countries in a pretty short space of time. So the cool thing about the Digital Media title is if you look at the previous champions, they were really quite active in defending the championship in a variety of different locations and promotions, and I’m trying to add to that, the more prestigious the championship is and the more it helps my career as well and the company as a whole. So like I say, that’s three countries in a pretty short space of time. I’m looking to add to that as well. So I’m excited what we can do with the championship.

Says this current run has been the most fun he’s ever had in his career: