– WWE is reportedly expected to have a combined 14-to-15 matches in total across both nights of WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to WrestleVotes Radio.

– Bianca Belair celebrates her 39th birthday today. “The EST of WWE” was born on April 9, 1989. Belair is scheduled to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

– TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry has been going back-and-forth on X with The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. This has led many to believe that Hendry could be subtly teasing an appearance for himself at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on either April 19 or April 20.

Enough of the games @SphereVegas

How much for a 5 second ad👏 👏 https://t.co/lJOP0jysSY — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) April 9, 2025

– The Dudley Boyz reunite on this coming week’s episode of WWE LFG on A&E. The new episode scheduled to air as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E this coming weekend will feature a special appearance by D-Von Dudley, who will reunite with his longtime tag-team partner of the WWE Hall of Fame duo The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray Dudley, who serves as one of the legends on the WWE Legends & Future Greats reality series.