Several notable TNA names are expected to appear at AAA’s upcoming Triplemania XXXIII: Regia event, including The Hardys and Joe Hendry.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, June 15 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, just over a week after WWE and AAA team up for the highly anticipated Worlds Collide show on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Angel and Berto were recently confirmed for the Regia card, and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com. “The Hardy Boyz and Joe Hendry are also being lined up for appearances.

“I’m not sure if this has been officially announced yet,” Meltzer said, “but what I’ve heard is that The Hardys and Joe Hendry are among the names being sent, which speaks volumes about the ongoing working relationship between TNA and WWE.”

Meltzer went on to explain that while some major names were initially hoped for—like Penta, Fenix, Dominik Mysterio, and Chad Gable—the card has been impacted by injuries. “Obviously Rey Mysterio won’t be involved due to his recent groin surgery,” he noted.

While Angel and Berto may not be seen as top-tier WWE stars, Meltzer pointed out their regional popularity. “They may not be huge names in WWE overall, but they are considered stars in Monterrey. As for The Hardys and Joe Hendry, they don’t have major name value in Mexico, although the Hardys have worked there before.”

This year’s Triplemania Regia marks the fifth time the event has been held in Monterrey. Just two days later, AEW will make its long-awaited Mexican debut with CMLL at Arena Mexico in Mexico City on June 17, making for a historic stretch of events for wrestling fans in the region.