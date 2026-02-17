Joe Hendry recently spoke with Ryan Gaydos of FOX News Digital for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT World Champion spoke about what it means to be the top dog in the current NXT landscape, his surreal WWE debut against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, as well as how the independent pro wrestling scene used to respect Drew McIntyre in the locker room as much as WWE Superstars respect The Undertaker in the WWE locker room.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the surreal moment he had in his WWE debut against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41: “It was an unbelievable moment. I think that is a moment that is even beyond your wildest dreams. There are moments where you have to go, ‘Is this a dream? Walking out at WrestleMania?’ I remember walking, being backstage, seeing the vignette marking 20 years of Randy Orton at WrestleMania, and for me to be the opponent and the surprise opponent, it was just such a perfect moment. And I’m so grateful.”

On being the WWE NXT World Champion: “It means the world. It’s very humbling that with the amount of talented people that we have working in the Performance Center and on NXT that I’m the person who has the privilege to be the champion and to represent the brand. It’s a surreal feeling, but it’s a responsibility that I take very seriously and I want to deliver for NXT.”

On how the independent wrestling scene used to talk about Drew McIntyre in the locker room the same way WWE Superstars talk about The Undertaker with the utmost respect in the WWE locker room: “It was Drew that said to me that Scotland is 0.068% of the world’s population, but we have a much larger percentage of WWE titles. So, very proud to be someone that’s worked with Drew. The way that people talk about the Undertaker in the locker room, that’s how we saw Drew McIntyre when we were on the independents. He was our Undertaker and so to see him now as undisputed WWE champion and for me to be NXT champion at the same time is an amazing feeling. He challenged me when we worked together. He always made me better and brought out the best in me. So, I’d be delighted if our paths could cross again.”

Joe Hendry appears on WWE NXT on The CW Network every Tuesday night at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage.