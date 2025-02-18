“Say his name and he appears …”

He will also appear if you illegally sell bootleg counterfeit merchandise featuring his name, image and likeness.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has been making several posts on social media this week threatening legal action against the TeePublic.com for illegally selling counterfeit merchandise.

“Hey Tee Public,” he wrote as the caption to photos of bootleg shirts featuring his face and catchphrases. “Stop infringing on my intellectual property. Take this down within 24 hours, or I will begin legal proceedings.”

Hendry then responded to a fan who noted that the Tee Public website features merchandise created by individual people, and that he should focus his legal efforts in that direction.

“These sites know exactly what they’re doing,” he said, before posting another statement on X with additional photos.

“Counterfeit merch has become a serious issue,” he wrote. “Unless you get it from me, TNA, Pro Wrestling Tees, Hot Topic or Major Bendies, it is FAKE. Joe Hendry merch is a fake site. The attached images are examples of counterfeit items. It’s time to stamp this out.”

