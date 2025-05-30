TNA Wrestling has stacked the deck for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Heading into the Thursday, June 5, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, the complete lineup for the show was revealed during the May 29, 2025 episode.

Scheduled for next Thursday’s edition of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ are the following matches and segments:

* We will hear from Joe Hendry

* Heather & M By Elegance

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary (Monster’s Ball)

* Eric Young vs. Moose (TNA X-Division Title)

* The Nemeths & Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.