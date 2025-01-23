There have been some reports over the past week that several TNA stars would be appearing in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

Pwinsider is reporting that Joe Hendry has been announced for WrestleCon during Royal Rumble weekend in Indianapolis, IN. He was initially slated to be on the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise.

Hendry will still be appearing on the Cruise, as he will meet up with it after Royal Rumble weekend at one of its ports.

With that being said, Hendry will be in town and available for the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.