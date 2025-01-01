“Say his name, and he appears …”

It appears that Joe Hendry will be making his first 2025 appearance for TNA Wrestling at the top of the hour on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

TNA announced that Joe Hendry “will kick off 2025” for the promotion on the company’s first episode of TNA iMPACT in the New Year, which is scheduled for this Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Also added to the lineup for the 1/2 show, which premieres at 8/7c on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet in Canada, is an appearance by Tessa Blanchard.

Previously announced for the first TNA iMPACT of 2025 is KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin in singles action, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather By Elegance, as well as a promo segment from Grace.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.