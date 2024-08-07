The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the August 8, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced a crossover bout with a top TNA Wrestling star squaring off against a current WWE NXT performer.

As Joe Hendry’s ongoing rivalry with Gallus continues, the popular TNA performer will go one-on-one against Wolfgang on the 8/8 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS and TNA+ program.

Also scheduled for TNA iMPACT on August 8:

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Other Ultimate X Qualifiers

* Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge

* Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something vs. Trent Seven (Ultimate X Qualifier)