The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
Ahead of the August 8, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced a crossover bout with a top TNA Wrestling star squaring off against a current WWE NXT performer.
As Joe Hendry’s ongoing rivalry with Gallus continues, the popular TNA performer will go one-on-one against Wolfgang on the 8/8 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS and TNA+ program.
Also scheduled for TNA iMPACT on August 8:
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Other Ultimate X Qualifiers
* Jordynne Grace’s TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge
* Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something vs. Trent Seven (Ultimate X Qualifier)
