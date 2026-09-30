Joe Hendry says direct feedback from WWE’s veterans is helping him refine his work on Raw. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Hendry described how Triple H, William Regal and Shane Helms offer different kinds of guidance as he works toward his goals.

Hendry pointed to his finishing move as an example of that collaboration. He said Helms, who has often been the agent for his matches, has suggested ways to set up the Sound Effect after years of wrestling Matt Hardy, whose Side Effect inspired the move.

“He has all these ideas for how you can get in and out of the move and things like that. And I really enjoy that collaborative process and, you know, trying things that Shane suggests. So, that’s been really cool. That’s one example.”

Hendry said the value of WWE’s feedback is that he knows when something worked and gets a clear answer about what needs improvement. He singled out Triple H for taking time to point him toward specific matches and references, then described how he follows up with Terry Taylor and Regal.

“Triple H is very generous with his time. And if I have a question, he’ll say, ‘Hey, check out this match. Check out this reference. This is what I think you need to do to take it to the next level.’ And that then allows me to, you know, next time I see Terry Taylor, say, ‘Hey, Terry, what do you think about this? How do I implement this sort of thing?’ William Regal’s great as well. Like I’ve been, you know, fortunate enough to be getting advice from him, you know, almost my entire career, to be honest. And he has, like, great ideas and great feedback for, again, for someone like myself, making things look more aggressive and more vicious and more, you know, realistic. Someone like William Regal is great to talk to.”

He also credited a writer on WWE’s creative team with giving him another perspective on what to focus on next. The interview has already produced Hendry’s account of his original Raw debut plan, but his comments here addressed the people helping him develop his in-ring work.

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet, “Joe Hendry On His New Album, Musical Background, Logan Paul Feud, Danhausen, WWE Goals”.