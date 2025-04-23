Fresh off his WrestleMania 41 showdown with Randy Orton, Joe Hendry made another shocking appearance on WWE NXT.

In the middle of a heated in-ring promo between Trick Williams and NXT World Champion Oba Femi, the crowd erupted as the TNA World Champion made his surprise entrance.

Hendry confronted Williams, claiming he’s lost his edge and the reason he hasn’t reclaimed the NXT Championship is because he’s grown entitled and lacks the hunger he once had. The tension escalated when Williams threatened Hendry — only to find himself on the receiving end of a beatdown from both Hendry and Femi, who ultimately tossed him out of the ring.

As the dust settled, Hendry and Femi stood face-to-face, teasing a potential clash between the reigning champions of NXT and TNA.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez kicked off their fourth reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with a statement victory on WWE NXT.

The duo successfully defended their titles against the formidable team of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. The challengers brought the fight, but Liv and Raquel held strong under pressure.

The match came to a decisive end when Liv Morgan delivered her signature ObLivion to Gigi Dolin, sealing the win and keeping the gold firmly in their possession.

In February, WWE released Bea Priestley, who had been performing under the ring name Blair Davenport.

Her last appearance in the ring came on the November 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, where she competed in a Triple Threat match against Chelsea Green and Bianca Belair in the first round of the WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament.

Priestley later addressed her release and shared thoughts about her future during a live stream on her Twitch channel. She said,

“I think it was just budget cuts to make up their contracts. I don’t have any negative feelings or anything like that. It’s just the job and the business. That’s the way it goes, really. I’m excited for what’s coming in the future, I’m excited to kind of get back to my roots a little bit, and do my own thing again. I did love doing stuff in Japan and the UK. I’m excited to do the Indies in America because I’ve never actually done the indies here at all. Yes, I’m excited for the future. Don’t be upset for me, it’s fine. It’s the job, it’s the way it goes. I’m happy for all my friends who are still there; Lyra [Valkyrie], she is one of my best friends and just had a massive WrestleMania moment. Same with Tiffany [Stratton], really happy she’s getting a spotlight. I’m excited for people like Roxanne [Perez], Cora [Jade], those up-and-coming girls who are obviously going to get called up any day now. Giulia, my drinking buddy. Piper [Niven], my road trip buddy. Excited for the future. You guys will definitely see me wrestling somewhere or another. Don’t worry, I’m not going to disappear forever.”