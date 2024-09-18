Say his name, and he appears.
Joe Hendry will appear in New York later this month.
On Tuesday evening, the House Of Glory announced Joe Hendry vs. Joey Janela for their “Believe In The Glory” special event scheduled for September 29 at NYC Arena.
Featured below is the complete announcement:
House of Glory officials have announced a first time ever matchup for next Sunday’s event live from the NYC Arena. Believe In The Glory will stream live on TrillerTV+
Making his HOG debut, TNA/NXT star Joe Hendry will battle The Bad Boy Joey Janela for the first time in their respective careers. Joe Hendry has been seen all over the world lately and making waves throughout the entire industry even appearing on NXT. Will Hendry be able to make the NYC Arena believe in Joe Hendry?
The Bad Boy returns to the NYC Arena looking to put a stop to the TNA star’s momentum. Janela loves controversy and is looking to climb the ranks for a potential championship match.
Who will leave victorious on Sunday September 29th at Believe In The Glory?
Also signed so far;
HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match
Zilla Fatu (C) vs Idris Jackson
HOG Tag Team Championships Match
CBK (Nolo Kitano & Raheem Royal) vs Miracle Generation
HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match
Gringo Loco (C) vs Fuego Del Sol
Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20!
